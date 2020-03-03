Virginia Tourism Corporation unplugging this weekend, encourages travelers to do the same

“National Day of Unplugging is the perfect day to focus on doing the things you love with the people you love doing them with,” said Rita McClenny, president & CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We’re encouraging visitors to explore Virginia without electronic devices and travel to breathtaking views from cliff to coast where the only filter is natural sunlight. Instead of opening an email, open an award winning craft beer or Virginia wine to savor the distinctive flavors of Virginia. When we open our hearts and minds to discovery, we can experience and truly understand why Virginia is for Lovers.”