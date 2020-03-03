Virginia Tourism Corporation unplugging this weekend, encourages travelers to do the same

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Tourism Corporation is taking the pledge to unplug from technology this weekend in honor of National Day of Unplugging.
The corporation is temporarily shutting down its social media accounts and is encouraging travelers to do the same for a “digital detox.”
“National Day of Unplugging is the perfect day to focus on doing the things you love with the people you love doing them with,” said Rita McClenny, president & CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We’re encouraging visitors to explore Virginia without electronic devices and travel to breathtaking views from cliff to coast where the only filter is natural sunlight. Instead of opening an email, open an award winning craft beer or Virginia wine to savor the distinctive flavors of Virginia. When we open our hearts and minds to discovery, we can experience and truly understand why Virginia is for Lovers.”
Since Virginia is for Lovers, the corporation is launching a new campaign on Monday, March 9, “Share What You Love,” to showcase the importance of unplugging during travel and truly being present during vacation.
If you need some trip ideas for this weekend, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.