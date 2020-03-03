Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 82-year-old

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 82-year-old out of Alexandria.
Police are searching for Booker Smalley who was last seen on March 2 around 3:50 p.m. along Madison Street.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging pants, a grey zip-up pullover and black slip-on shoes.
Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-746-4444.
