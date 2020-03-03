Two teens missing in Campbell County after leaving school grounds through woods

Two teenagers are missing in Campbell County after last being seen Monday at Campbell County Technical School. (Source: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan | March 3, 2020 at 9:17 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 9:17 AM

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - Two teenagers are missing in Campbell County after last being seen Monday at Campbell County Technical School.

Faith Nicole Klitzka, 16, and Baylen Drew Cordier, 17, left the school through a wooded area nearby headed east toward Rustburg on Colonial Highway, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Klitzka is white, about 5-feet-6 inches tall with brown hair and a thin build. Her jacket, pants and shoes were all dark.

Cordier is white, about 5-feet-8 inches tall and 120 pounds. He also was wearing dark clothes, including a black jacket and blue jeans. He wears black glasses.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office asks you call them at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with any helpful tips or potential sightings.

