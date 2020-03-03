St. Louis, George Mason meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERS: George Mason's AJ Wilson has averaged 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while Jordan Miller has put up 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Billikens, Jordan Goodwin has averaged 15.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and two steals while Hasahn French has put up 12.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 27.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 56.1 percent of his foul shots this season.