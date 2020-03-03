Police: Second suspect sought in 2019 Norborne Road murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a second suspect is being sought for the murder of a man on Norborne Road back in 2019.
At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2019, officers responded to the 4500 block of Norborne Road for the report of a person shot.
When police arrived on the scene, they immediately located Michael E. Halford’s body lying on the front porch of his residence.
Halford was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Tyell J. Jackson, 32, of Henrico was found guilty last week in a jury trial and was sentenced to 38 years in prison for first-degree murder, robbery and firearms violations.
Police say they need the community’s assistance with additional information about a second suspect.
“The Ring doorbell camera system was an invaluable & innovative resource in this investigation,” Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin, said. “Not only did it show investigators how this violent crime was committed, but it also displayed how many individuals were involved.”
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.