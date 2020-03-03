Police: Man dies after becoming trapped under van along I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a man is dead after becoming trapped under a van along Interstate 95 north in Richmond.
Police were called around 5:22 p.m. on March 2 to the incident just 100 feet south of the Bells Road exit.
Troopers said he was found under a Ford Windstar van on the right shoulder.
The man died at the scene.
His remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond to determine the cause of death.
Police continue to investigate.
