News to Know for March 3: Nashville Tornado; Super Tuesday; Man dies after being crushed under van; Deadly Henrico crash; Northam’s announcement; Warm, breezy with showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
We’ll get a few stray showers today but nothing too heavy or steady.
Warm and breezy with a chance of showers in the late morning/midday and then again toward evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.
The Metro Nashville Police Department reported via Twitter that they have received reports of two fatalities, both from East Nashville. The NWS says there are also likely multiple injuries along the tornado path.
News outlets report the storm was expected to bring an isolated tornado, damaging winds and large hail.
Virginia has 99 delegates up for grabs - the fourth most of any state voting on Tuesday.
Currently, only five candidates are still vying for the nomination - Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
In Virginia, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, Republican or any other party, anyone can vote Tuesday as it’s an open primary.
You can vote from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but if you are in line at 7, don’t leave, you can still cast your ballot.
Several school districts will be closed on Tuesday to be used as polling locations.
For a list of parking restrictions, click here.
Police said a man is dead after becoming trapped under a van along Interstate 95 north in Richmond.
Troopers said he was found under a Ford Windstar van on the right shoulder.
The man died at the scene.
Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Henrico and have also charged a man in connection.
According to police, a driver in a van was heading north on Glenside when it collided with a Toyota on Cloverdale. It remains unclear who ran the red light.
The crash closed the roadway for a period of time.
Details of what led to the deadly crash have not been released.
According to Governor Ralph Northam’s office, a major economic announcement will be made today.
Northam’s economic announcement will take place at 2:30 p.m. near Brook Road and East Parham Road in Henrico.
No specifics on what the announcement is about have been released yet.
Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First will hold its 7th annual children’s diaper drive during the month of March.
The drive assists hundreds of first-time parents to ensure their children are healthy and ready to start school by age 5.
This year, the agency hopes to collect even more children’s diapers, along with pull-ups and wipes.
For a list of drop off locations, click here.
“If you don’t vote, you lose the right to complain” - George Carlin
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.