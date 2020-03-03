Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-VIRGINIA PRIMARY
Virginia Democratic primary results could be key indicator
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Results from Virginia's Democratic primary could be a key indicator of which of the party's presidential hopefuls will face President Donald Trump in the general election. The Old Dominion is one of 14 states voting in what's known as the “Super Tuesday” Democratic primary. Other major states voting include California, Texas and North Carolina. Virginia represents a key test for many Democratic hopefuls, including Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
NAVY EDUCATION STRATEGY
Navy is overhauling education system as US advantages erode
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Navy wants to create a naval community college to provide associate's degrees to tens of thousands of young sailors and Marines at no cost to them. It also plans to unify the schools within the existing naval university system, invest in them, and enact new policies to encourage and reward those who pursue professional military and civilian education. That's all according to a strategy the Navy released Monday that describes its efforts address the reality that the U.S. no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries. The strategy was provided to The Associated Press ahead of its release.
STUCK IN ELEVATOR-POLITICIANS
Virginia politicians stuck in elevator on way to Biden event
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney had a good excuse for being late to a news conference for presidential hopeful Joe Biden: they were stuck in an elevator. McAuliffe tweeted a photo of himself with Stoney and nine other people crammed into an elevator Monday morning with a message: “Hey@JoeBiden! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you - we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting! #TeamJoe.” A short time later, McAuliffe tweeted an update saying the Richmond Fire Department had fixed the elevator.
AP-US-CIA-HACKING-TOOLS
Coder charged in massive CIA leak portrayed as vindictive
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal jury in Manhattan has heard closing arguments in the espionage trial of a former CIA software engineer charged in the largest leak of classified information in the agency's history. Prosecutors said Monday that Joshua Schulte would “do anything” to betray the agency. His attorney argued he had been scapegoated for an embarrassing leak. The leak exposed secret cyberweapons and tools the agency used in overseas espionage operations. Prosecutors say Schulte wanted to punish the agency and also attempted to leak classified information from jail. His attorney says authorities overlooked other suspects. Jurors will begin deliberating the case Tuesday.
AP-US-XGR-VIRGINIA-REDISTRICTING
After delay, Virginia Democrats advance redistricting
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After a lengthy delay, Virginia Democrats are advancing legislation to overhaul how new congressional and legislative maps are drawn. A House committee voted Monday to accept a proposed constitutional amendment establishing a bipartisan commission made up of lawmakers and citizens charged with drawing maps. Virginia Democrats have been in a national spotlight on redistricting reform after taking full control of the statehouse this year. The party has made redistricting reform a key campaign plank but has been split on whether to support the proposed constitutional amendment or back a different proposal that is friendlier to the new Democratic majority.
MOTORIST KILLED-ROCK
Virginia woman killed when rock crashes through windshield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a woman was killed when a rock crashed through the windshield of the car she was driving. A news release from police says 58-year-old Veronica L. Jones of Lynchburg was driving her 2019 Chevrolet Camaro on Route 151 in Nelson County on Sunday night when the car hit an embankment, crossed the road and hit a pile of logs and a utility pole. According to a state police investigation, a large rock found inside the car hit Jones and likely caused her death.
CNS-MENTAL HEALTH TRAINING
Legislature OKs mental health training for Virginia teachers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have passed a bill that will require full-time teachers to complete mental health awareness training, though some advocates are split on how the training should be implemented. Democratic Del. Kaye Kory of Fairfax sponsored House Bill 74, which incorporated HB 716 and HB 1554. Kory, a former school board member, said teachers and faculty may be better able to understand and help prevent related issues if they are trained properly to recognize signs of mental health problems. The bill requires school boards to adopt and implement policies for the training, which can be completed online.
CNS-RACE REQUIREMENT
Bill removing race requirement in marriage records passes
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The General Assembly passed legislation eliminating the requirement that couples identify their race when filing marriage records to the state registrar. Under Senate Bill 62, married couples will not have to disclose their race when filing marriage records, divorce and annulment reports to the state registrar. The bill was introduced by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke. The legislation moved through every committee and legislative chamber without opposition from any lawmaker. Under current law, the race of the marrying parties along with other personal data is filed with the state registrar when a marriage is performed in the commonwealth.