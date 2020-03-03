Kroger limits number of sanitization, cold and flu products for online orders

(WWBT/AP) - Kroger has limited the number of sanitization and cold and flu products that can be ordered online as coronavirus fears continue to grow.
A message on Kroger’s website reads, “Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery.”
The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. has climbed to nine, with tensions rising over how to contain the outbreak.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are expressing doubts about the government’s ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has announced the biggest interest-rate cut in over a decade to try to fend off damage to the economy.
And health officials are trying to ease shortages of face masks by giving the OK to medical workers to use industrial-grade ones.
