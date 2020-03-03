‘I don’t think you can predict it’: A look at what’s expected from Super Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada were kryptonite for Joe Biden. But in South Carolina, superman himself, Congressman Jim Clyburn came to the rescue with an endorsement.
Greta Van Susteren, the chief national political analyst for NBC12, knows Clyburn personally.
“I believe that he won the race for Biden. He told me just a short time ago that he was in North Carolina and how the African-American vote here is looking to him, and they’re paying attention to what he does.”
North Carolina has the third most delegates on the board with 110, followed by Virginia with 99.
But Clyburn’s endorsement could've been a signal for politicians in the commonwealth.
“Former Governor Terry McAuliffe has endorsed Biden, he did a little late, he waited until South Carolina. But here’s the problem, the big states, California and Texas," said Van Susteren.
Bernie Sanders is looking good in Texas, especially with Hispanic voters. He’s hoping to grain the majority of the states 228 delegates.
An endorsement from Beto O’Rourke is helpful for Biden, but may not be enough. It only gets worse in delegate-rich California with 416.
“Early voting in California started well before South Carolina, so the wind that Biden has behind his sails right now wasn’t there,” said Van Susteren.
Not to mention it’s likely people voted for Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar, who are now out of the race and encouraging supporters to vote for Biden. Sanders is staying the course, continuing his own crusade with a multi-racial, multi-generational message that continues to raise substantial amounts of campaign money, from everyday people.
The average donation is just 22 dollars.
“He has more passion in his campaign than any of the others, however, I think the Democrats are willing to roll the dice and alienate those because the fear is not who wins the election in November but it’s the down-ballot races,” said Van Susteren.
But only time will tell - after the polls close, the votes are counted, and the chips will fall where they may.
“I am smart enough to know that I have been wrong so many other times that I enjoy it, I like to look at it but I don’t think you can predict it," said Van Susteren
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.