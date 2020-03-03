House and Senate lawmakers are deadlocked over expanding authority for pharmacists

Both House and Senate lawmakers proposed legislation this year to give pharmacists more independence in administering certain drugs. But differences between the two bills could lead to a deadlock in a conference hearing, ending any chance of a final version being passed by the General Assembly.
Both proposals share the same underlying goal: offer Virginians more access to treatment from their local pharmacy. The state currently allows pharmacists to administer certain drugs in coordination with a doctor, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner — a treatment plan known as a “collaborative agreement.” But without a prescription from one of those providers, a pharmacist can’t independently fill requests for most medications.
Bills from Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, aimed to give the providers more leeway in prescribing and administering certain medications. But the two versions took significantly different tacks in how to implement the change.
Dunnavant’s bill, passed by the Senate but tabled last week in a House committee hearing, would task the Virginia Boards of Pharmacy with developing statewide regulations for expanding prescription authority for pharmacists. It included a delayed enactment date of July 1, 2021, to give health officials time to craft the new rules, but would have allowed pharmacists to administer a broader range of medications once the law went into effect.
The bill included 10 different categories of drugs, included vaccines, injectable and oral birth control and prescription flu medications such as Tamiflu. It would have also allowed pharmacists to test for certain conditions.
To provide patients with Tamiflu, for example, pharmacists would have to evaluate them and confirm the illness with a diagnostic test. Without a positive result, pharmacists would be required to refer the patient to a doctor for further evaluation.
