Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland would be the No. 1 seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Monday. With two weeks to go until selection Monday, the NCAA revealed the top 16 teams to this point of the season. Most of the major conferences are set to begin their conference tournaments this week. The top 16 teams in the field would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20.
UNDATED (AP) — Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from the media panel in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents. Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games. Virginia, Illinois and Wisconsin moved into the poll. West Virginia, Colorado and Texas Tech fell out.
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, Nationals infielder Carter Kieboom, Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux and Athletics left-hander Jesús Luzardo are among the most intriguing names in baseball's rookie class this year. Robert hit .328 with 32 homers and 92 RBIs over three minor league stops last season. Kieboom is looking to fill Washington's opening at third base after Anthony Rendon departed in free agency. Luzardo is taking over a spot in Oakland's rotation, and Lux is hoping to help the Dodgers win their first championship since 1988.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jermaine Bishop hit 6 of 12 3-pointers and scored 24 points with seven rebounds and three assists and Norfolk State beat Delaware State 79-73. Devante Carter added 14 points for the Spartans (15-15, 11-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who made 13 of 34 3-pointers (38%). Kyonze Chavis added 13 points and Joe Bryant Jr. scored nine and made five assists. Myles Carter hit all five of his 3-point attempts and scored 22 points and Johquin Wiley added 16 points and for the Hornets (4-15, 3-12). John Crosby had 12 points and five assists.