Forecast: Warm and breezy with a few stray showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll get a few stray showers today but nothing too heavy or steady
TUESDAY: Warm and breezy with a chance of showers in the late morning/midday and then again toward evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and looking dry. Still a chance of rain as a system passes to our south. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 a.m., turn your clocks forward one hour.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
