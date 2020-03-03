Flying Squirrels tickets on sale at Nutzy’s Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Flying Squirrels tickets for the upcoming 2020 season will be on sale at Nutzy’s Block Party this weekend.
The block party is the first opportunity for fans to purchase individual game tickets for the upcoming season and for Squirrel Tails Kids Club members to pick up their voucher booklets for the 2020 season.
Each booklet contains vouchers that can be redeemed for a free General Admission ticket to all Sunday home games. Members can claim their voucher booklets at the Kids Club tent and also participate in a scavenger hunt with prizes.
For more information about the free Kids Club, click here.
The block party will include live music by The Hit List, food from local vendors and ballpark tours.
Fans will also be able to participate in various games, including Knockerball, Hillbilly Horseshoes, Pony Hops, baSkeeball and a Home Run Derby in the Kids’ Zone.
RVA Tuk Tuk will offer fans the opportunity to ride around the warning track and get an up-close view of the field.
The first 150 people to purchase tickets will receive a free Nutzy’s Block Party T-shirt.
Advance purchases of individual-game tickets begin at $8 for general admission seating, $10 for Terrace-level tickets and $12 for the Chick-fil-A Field Level. To purchase tickets, click here.
Nutzy’s Block Party will take place along Squirrels Way just outside the diamond from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 7.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.