Falcon cam in downtown Richmond is back!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The falcon cam in downtown Richmond is now live for viewers to watch.
Viewers can now watch a pair of peregrine falcons on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building in downtown Richmond to nest.
This marks the fourth year that the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF). DGIF manages threatened birds.
March is the month where falcons tend to nest following a period of courtship.
The first egg is usually laid around mid to late-March.
DGIF will partner with Comcast Business to provide the connectivity of the live cam.
Viewers can watch the live cam until July 2020.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.