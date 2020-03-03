Duck Donuts releases St. Patrick’s Day themed donuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Duck Donuts will be releasing St. Patrick’s Day themed donuts in March.
Duck Donuts will be bringing back the Lucky Duck Assortment through March 17.
The assortment features a popular magical marshmallow cereal topping and bold green icing.
Duck Donuts will also be welcoming the season of spring with these new limited-edition flavors in the Spring Assortment:
- Key Lime Pie: Key lime icing with graham cracker crumbs and cream cheese drizzle
- Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry icing with cream cheese drizzle
- Coconut Key Lime: Key lime icing with shredded coconut
- Candied Lime: Cinnamon sugar with Key lime drizzle
The Lucky Duck and Spring Assortments are available to order in-store, online or through the recently launched Duck Donuts Rewards app.
