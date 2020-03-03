Duck Donuts releases St. Patrick’s Day themed donuts

Duck Donuts will be bringing back the Lucky Duck Assortment through March 17. (Source: Duck Donuts)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 12:29 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Duck Donuts will be releasing St. Patrick’s Day themed donuts in March.

Duck Donuts will be bringing back the Lucky Duck Assortment through March 17.

The assortment features a popular magical marshmallow cereal topping and bold green icing.

Duck Donuts will also be welcoming the season of spring with these new limited-edition flavors in the Spring Assortment:

  • Key Lime Pie: Key lime icing with graham cracker crumbs and cream cheese drizzle
  • Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry icing with cream cheese drizzle
  • Coconut Key Lime: Key lime icing with shredded coconut
  • Candied Lime: Cinnamon sugar with Key lime drizzle

The Lucky Duck and Spring Assortments are available to order in-store, online or through the recently launched Duck Donuts Rewards app.

