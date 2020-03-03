$10,500 donated to Feed More in support of General Assembly food drives

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than $10,000 was donated to Feed More in support of two food drives conducted during the General Assembly session.
Between Food Lion, Publix, Kroger and Harris Teeter a total of $10,500 was donated in recognition of the food drives by Delegate Kaye Kory (D - Fairfax) and the Senate Page Program.
“Our members not only care deeply about the communities in which they serve, but they believe in giving back to those very communities,” said Parker Slaybaugh, Executive Director of the Virginia Food Industry Association. “Seeing the passion that both Delegate Kory and the Senate Pages have put into helping others during the 2020 General Assembly Session, the Virginia Food Industry Association decided we wanted to recognize and reward that hard work.”
Along with the donation, Kory’s food drive collected more than 500 pounds of food and the Senate Page Program raised nearly $7,000 for Feed More.
“We’re grateful for this generous donation from the Virginia Food Industry Association,” said Tim McDermott, Chief Development Officer at Feed More. “With more than 193,000 individuals in Central Virginia struggling with hunger, we are able to carry out our mission due in large part to the support we receive from our retail and wholesale partners. This donation will allow us to distribute thousands of meals to so many across our 34 county and city service area.”
