Dominion Energy Riverrock announces new ‘Monsters of the James’ fishing tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy Riverrock has announced its first-ever fishing tournament ‘Monsters of the James’ that will be taking place in May in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The catch-and-release tournament will have teams of one or two anglers will paddle kayaks or canoes in the James River at Ancarrow’s Landing to reel in catfish. Winners will be determined by the cumulative length of a team’s three largest catfish.
“Dominion Energy Riverrock is a celebration of the James River and all the adventure opportunities it provides in Richmond, so it makes perfect sense to bring this new challenge to the festival,” said Megan Schultz, Director of Events for Sports Backers. “The kayak and paddle events in the James are always popular with participants and spectators and the anglers taking part will bring even more excitement to the festival experience.”
The competition will start around 7 a.m. on May 16.
"The Monsters of the James fishing contest will showcase the world-class blue catfish fishery that we have in the James River. These are some of the biggest fish available to anglers in Virginia. They regularly exceed 60 pounds, and they are found right in Richmond’s backyard,” said Dr. Mike Bednarski, DGIF Chief of Fisheries. “We’re very excited to see the results and to have fishing highlighted as the adventure sport that it is at Dominion Energy Riverrock.”
Registration is now open until May 2.
