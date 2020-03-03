Decision 2020: Virginia Democratic primary results could be key indicator

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Results from Virginia’s Democratic primary could be a key indicator of which of the party’s presidential hopefuls will face President Donald Trump in the general election.
The Old Dominion is one of 14 states voting in what’s known as the “Super Tuesday” Democratic primary.
Other major states voting include California, Texas and North Carolina.
Virginia represents a key test for many Democratic hopefuls, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
