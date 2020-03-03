Caroline Co. man charged with possession of child porn

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Woodford man with possession of child pornography on Friday.
According to a release, investigators looked into geo-locations and IP addresses connected to child porn images after receiving several tips from CyberTips at the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.
Following an investigation, deputies executed a search warrant and seized several electronic devices from the home of 58-year-old Chris Alan Backus.
He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-633-5400 or the anonymous tip line at 804-633-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
