After delay, Virginia Democrats advance redistricting
The Virginia State Capitol. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Associated Press | March 2, 2020 at 9:02 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 9:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - After a lengthy delay, Virginia Democrats are advancing legislation to overhaul how new congressional and legislative maps are drawn.

A House committee voted Monday to accept a proposed constitutional amendment establishing a bipartisan commission made up of lawmakers and citizens charged with drawing maps.

Virginia Democrats have been in a national spotlight on redistricting reform after taking full control of the statehouse this year.

The party has made redistricting reform a key campaign plank but has been split on whether to support the proposed constitutional amendment or back a different proposal that is friendlier to the new Democratic majority.

