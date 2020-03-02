VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County

On Sunday (March 1) at 8:34 p.m., Virginia State Police Trooper T.A. Hackenbracht responded to a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County. A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro, traveling on Patrick Henry Highway (Rt. 151) south of Fishertown Lane (Rt. 815), ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign and then the embankment. The impact of that crash caused the vehicle to cross back onto Route 151 and run off the left side of the road striking a pile of logs and a utility pole.