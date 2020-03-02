Virginia Zoo welcomes Malayan baby tapir, Luthur

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk are welcoming their first-ever Malayan tapir baby who was born shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 20.
The baby male calf was named “Luthur” by the Zookeepers because of the holiday he was born on – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
“The staff and I are excited to welcome Luther as a new ambassador to his endangered species,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “Few of this species are maintained in human care so his contribution to the genetic pool is important to saving these incredibly unique creatures, known locally as the Giant panda of Southeast Asia. As Asian myth says, all other creatures were created and the remaining parts went into to making the Malayan tapir.” Bockheim added.
Luther’s first weigh-in was a little over 15 pounds.
He now weighs 44 pounds and still regularly nurses from mom, in addition to eating small amounts of banana and other produce, grain, hay, and alfalfa.
The endangered species grow to be between 5 ft. 11 in. and 8 ft. 2 in., and weigh between 550 and 710 pounds.
Luther will remain behind the scenes until it is consistently warm enough for the calf to be on exhibit outside.
An auction for the first behind-the-scenes tour with the new baby and his mom will take place next month, donating all proceeds to tapir conservation.
Zoo Fans can symbolically adopt Luther in a Zoodoption special for just $50. Visit www.virginiazoo.org/zoodoptions for details.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.