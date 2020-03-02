Virginia Zoo welcomes Malayan baby tapir, Luthur

“The staff and I are excited to welcome Luther as a new ambassador to his endangered species,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “Few of this species are maintained in human care so his contribution to the genetic pool is important to saving these incredibly unique creatures, known locally as the Giant panda of Southeast Asia. As Asian myth says, all other creatures were created and the remaining parts went into to making the Malayan tapir.” Bockheim added.