Virginia taking precautions but urging calm as coronavirus fears spread

But Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, chair of the division for infectious diseases at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, said Virginians should be more worried about seasonal influenza, which kills an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 Americans every year, than contracting the coronavirus. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, Maryland, or Washington, D.C., and most cases in the United States have been linked to people traveling abroad or those that have come in contact with them.