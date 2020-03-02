Virginia politicians stuck in elevator on way to Biden event

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney had a good excuse for being late to a news conference for presidential hopeful Joe Biden: they were stuck in an elevator.
McAuliffe tweeted a photo of himself with Stoney and nine other people crammed into an elevator Monday morning with a message: “HeyJoeBiden! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you - we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting! #TeamJoe.”
A short time later, McAuliffe tweeted an update saying the Richmond Fire Department had fixed the elevator.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)