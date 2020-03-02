Virginia Employment Commission sponsoring hiring event

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) will be sponsoring a career hiring event.
The event will be hiring employees in the following industries:
- Financial
- Production
- Healthcare
- Warehouse
- Maintenance (Building)
- Technical/Trades
All applicants must be registered on Virginia Workforce Connection before attending the event.
The event will take place at the Virginia Career Works - Petersburg Center at 22 West Washington Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
