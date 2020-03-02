Virginia Employment Commission sponsoring hiring event

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) will be sponsoring a career hiring event. (Source: Pexels)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 2, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 4:35 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) will be sponsoring a career hiring event.

The event will be hiring employees in the following industries:

  • Financial
  • Production
  • Healthcare
  • Warehouse
  • Maintenance (Building)
  • Technical/Trades

All applicants must be registered on Virginia Workforce Connection before attending the event.

The event will take place at the Virginia Career Works - Petersburg Center at 22 West Washington Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

