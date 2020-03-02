UVa Men’s Basketball returns to Top 25; Ranked #22 in both polls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team is back in the Top-25.
The Cavaliers are ranked #22 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, which were both released on Monday.
UVa was unranked for the previous seven weeks.
They had dropped out of the polls following back-to-back losses against Boston College and Syracuse in early January.
The Wahoos’ upset victory on Saturday against 7th-ranked Duke has stretched their win streak to six games in a row, and nine of their last ten.
They’ve clinched a double-bye in the ACC Tournament, and they still have a chance to win the regular season conference title.
“It’s good to be playing for stuff that matters, this time of year," says head coach Tony Bennett. "We’ve been blessed in that regard, as a program. This year, however many games back, you would have said, ‘We got a lot of work to do to even qualify for an NCAA Tournament, or even where can this thing go?’ The fact that we’re moving closer to those goals is really a good thing, and exciting.”
Virginia (21-7, 13-5 ACC) will play at Miami on Wednesday night, before hosting #10 Louisville for Senior Day on Saturday.
“We’ve just been head down, trying to play well,” says Bennett, "and knowing the significance of every game for us, to try and have an opportunity. We didn’t think too much of the double-bye for the ACC conference tournament, but that’s there. Got to play well enough to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, and be good, and now we’ve got two games left. With the way it’s gone, we have a chance, we’re not mathematically out of winning a regular season conference championship. That’s no small thing. The way you get it done, is practice well today, play well at Miami, and see what happens.”
