7th Annual Diaper Drive in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First will hold its 7th annual children’s Diaper Drive during the month of March.
The drive assists hundreds of first-time parents to ensure their children are healthy and ready to start school by age 5.
More than 14,000 children’s diapers were collected last year.
This year, the agency hopes to collect even more children’s diapers, along with pull-ups and wipes.
New and unopened packages of disposable children’s diapers (up to size 6), pull-ups and wipes can be dropped of at the following libraries during business hours:
- Bon Air - 9103 Rattlesnake Road
- Central - 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd.
- Chester - 11800 Centre St.
- Clover Hill - 6701 Deer Run Drive
- Enon -1801 Enon Church Road
- Ettrick-Matoaca - 4501 River Road South
- LaPrade- 9000 Hull Street Road
- Meadowdale - 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
- Midlothian - 521 Coalfield Blvd.
- North Courthouse - 325 Courthouse Road
- Colonial Heights -1000 Yacht Basin Drive
- Chesterfield Govt. Complex - 9501 Lori Road
