Tenacious D coming to Richmond for the Purple Nurple Tour
Tenacious D will be performing at the Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 5, 2020. (Source: Shane McCauley)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 2, 2020 at 1:17 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 1:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tenacious D will be coming to Richmond for their Purple Nurple Tour - Twisting Hard to the Left!

Members of Tenacious D include Jack Black and Kyle Glass, who will be partnering with 46 for 46 to promote voter registration and overall civic action through music.

Tenacious D recently announced that they will add a final piece to their Post-Apocalypto universe called “The Graphic Novel”, which will be released in September via Fantagraphics.

Tenacious D will be performing at the Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 5, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale on March 6 and can be purchased on Tenacious D’s website or on Dominion Energy Center’s website.

