Tenacious D coming to Richmond for the Purple Nurple Tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tenacious D will be coming to Richmond for their Purple Nurple Tour - Twisting Hard to the Left!
Members of Tenacious D include Jack Black and Kyle Glass, who will be partnering with 46 for 46 to promote voter registration and overall civic action through music.
Tenacious D recently announced that they will add a final piece to their Post-Apocalypto universe called “The Graphic Novel”, which will be released in September via Fantagraphics.
Tenacious D will be performing at the Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 5, 2020.
Tickets will go on sale on March 6 and can be purchased on Tenacious D’s website or on Dominion Energy Center’s website.
