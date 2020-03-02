2 of 3 suspects charged with murder in deadly Henrico apartment shooting

2 of 3 suspects charged with murder in deadly Henrico apartment shooting
Naqwon Stith, 22, and Bobby Patterson Jr., 25, were indicted by a grand jury on first degree murder charges. Bobby Peoples, 25, currently faces a conspiracy to commit murder charge (Source: Henrico Police/Jail)
By Karina Bolster | March 2, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 12:48 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two of the three men charged in the deadly shooting of a man at a Highland Springs apartment complex now face first-degree murder charges.

Naqwon Stith, 22, and Bobby Morrell Patterson, Jr., 25, were indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 26.

Stith and Patterson were both indicted on charges of murder in the 1st degree and use of a firearm during a felony. Stith also faces two counts of possessing/transporting a weapon as a violent felon.

[ Police make 3rd arrest in man’s shooting death at Henrico apartment complex ]

Around 9:30 p.m, on Jan. 3, Henrico Police responded to the 200 block of Airport Place at Oakmeade Apartments for a report of a shooting.

Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male with injuries near a front door. First responders provided emergency care; however, the victim, Rico Rashad Robinson, 30, of Henrico, was pronounced dead on the scene.

One man is dead after a shooting in Henrico.
One man is dead after a shooting in Henrico. (Source: WWBT)

Henrico Police arrested Stith, Patterson, and another man, Bobby Peoples, 25, in connection to the shooting.

Peoples currently faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 5.

Stith and Patterson are both scheduled for status hearings on March 18.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.