2 of 3 suspects charged with murder in deadly Henrico apartment shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two of the three men charged in the deadly shooting of a man at a Highland Springs apartment complex now face first-degree murder charges.
Naqwon Stith, 22, and Bobby Morrell Patterson, Jr., 25, were indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 26.
Stith and Patterson were both indicted on charges of murder in the 1st degree and use of a firearm during a felony. Stith also faces two counts of possessing/transporting a weapon as a violent felon.
Around 9:30 p.m, on Jan. 3, Henrico Police responded to the 200 block of Airport Place at Oakmeade Apartments for a report of a shooting.
Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male with injuries near a front door. First responders provided emergency care; however, the victim, Rico Rashad Robinson, 30, of Henrico, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Henrico Police arrested Stith, Patterson, and another man, Bobby Peoples, 25, in connection to the shooting.
Peoples currently faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 5.
Stith and Patterson are both scheduled for status hearings on March 18.
