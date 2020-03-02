Several school districts closed for Super Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Super Tuesday primary in Virginia is expected to draw large crowds to the polls, as voters cast ballots for the Democratic presidential nomination.
With dozens of schools serving as polling places, several school systems has designated Super Tuesday as a student holiday.
Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover schools will be closed for Super Tuesday.
Richmond and Petersburg Public schools will be operating as normal.
For teacher purposes in Chesterfield, it will be half teacher workday and half school-based professional development.
There are 47 Chesterfield County schools that will be used as voting precincts on March 3.
