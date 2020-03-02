Richmond Public Schools opens preschool registration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Preschool registration for Richmond Public Schools is now open for children who are eligible for the upcoming school year.
To be eligible, children must be three or four years old by Sept. 30, 2020, live in the City of Richmond and parents or guardians must meet the eligibility requirements.
Registration will be at Clark Springs Elementary on the following dates:
- March 10 from 9 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- March 11 from 9 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- March 12 from 9 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- March 17 from 9 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- March 18 from 9 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- March 19 from 9 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Appointments can also be made for the Welcome Center along Hull Street Road by calling (804) 230-2980 for one of the following dates:
- March 9
- March 13
- March 16
- March 20
To register a child, parents will need to bring the following:
- Parent photo ID
- The child’s original birth certificate
- Proof of income
- 2019 Tax return, 2019 W-2, letter from employer on company letterhead indicating parent name and weekly income, a recent pay stub, Notice of Action from Department of Social Services, TANF verification, SSI verification or Child Support court documents.
- Proof of residency
- Rental lease, residence manager’s letter on company letterhead, an electric bill, water bill, gas bill, notarized letter from the homeowner for families renting a room or living with relatives or friends. DO NOT bring a phone bill or any other regular mail.
For more information, visit the school’s website or call (804) 780-6218.
