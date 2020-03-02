Richmond Home & Garden Show begins Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Home and Garden Show is set to begin on Friday at the Richmond Raceway Complex.
The show will feature more than 250 home improvement, landscaping and gardening experts and exhibitors on hand. There will also be three feature gardens from Ashland Berry Farm, Schultz Lawnscapes and Commonwealth Curb Appeal.
Interior designers John Loecke and Jason Oliver Nixon of Madcap Cottage will in attendance.
“Known for its whimsical, sophisticated, yet approachable use of color, prints, and patterns, the Madcap lifestyle brand captures a passion for a life well-lived and includes home accessories that range from rugs, lighting, and fabric to wallpaper, tabletop, bedding, children’s furniture, and more,” a release said.
An “Ask an Expert” area will also be available for homeowners to get on-the-spot feedback from home improvement experts.
Times will be:
- March 6 - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- March 7 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- March 8 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tickets for adults will be $9 at the door and $7 online. Children 12 and under are free.
