Police hope new photo will help identify woman’s remains found in 1986

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are still working to identify the remains of a woman that was found in 1986.
On Aug. 7, 1986, workers were unloading trash from the School Street transfer station in Richmond at a Chesterfield landfill, when they noticed human remains.
Chesterfield police conducted a thorough search and recovered what appeared to be the remains of a woman.
Using DNA evidence from the investigation, Snapshot DNA Phenotyping Service, produced trait predictions for the unknown woman such as her ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling and face shape.
By combining these attributes, the unknown woman may have been 25 years old, between 5 foot 1 and 5 foot 7 with an average body mass index of 22.
The female was also wearing pink toenail polish and a dark rubber-like bracelet was on her left ankle.
The cause of death was determined to be a homicide, according to the medical examiner.
Detectives say the victim may have ties to Richmond, Charlottesville, Buena Vista, Lynchburg and Baltimore, Maryland.
The victim remains unidentified.
Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024.
