Police: Suspect steals belongings out of victim’s car

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect reached inside a victim’s vehicle and stole her purse while she was sitting in her car.
On Feb. 13 around 11 p.m., the victim was sitting inside her vehicle at a Wawa located at 6001 Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
When the suspect reached inside the vehicle and grabbed her purse, the two struggled, but the suspect was able to flee with the victim’s belongings, police say.
According to police, the suspect is described as a male and was wearing a white sweatshirt and dark pants.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored hatchback.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.