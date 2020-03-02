Police: Man arrested in series of catalytic converter thefts

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Campbell County man has been arrested in connection to several theft cases.
On Feb. 28 the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Troy Patton, 26, in conjunction with recent catalytic converter thefts.
Police say Patton has been charged with property damage and grand larceny in reference to the Integrity Auto Source, on Timberlake Road, case.
According to the sheriff’s office, officials will be seeking additional charges in related cases.
Anyone with additional information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
