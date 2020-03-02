News to Know for March 2: Petersburg fire; Car flips over; Missing Henrico man; Buttigieg ends campaign; Second coronavirus death; Warm start to March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Warmer than average the next few days with scattered showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Mostly Sunny start, then Partly sunny with showers possible mainly west of I-95 late in the day. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.
A few evening showers likely. BREEZY with occasional gusts to 30mph.
A driver was taken to the hospital after flipping over a car.
Police say they found the car flipped over on Pouncey Tract Road in Short Pump just before 2 a.m.
According to officials, the driver was injured and taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Fire crews are battling a house fire on Lee Avenue and Stainback Street in Petersburg.
Upon arrival, first responders say they saw flames coming out of a second-floor window.
Officials say the basement and first floors are clear of any occupants, but the second floor has not been searched due to safety concerns.
This is a developing story.
Henrico Police state that 42 year-old Kevin Martin was last seen in the area of Monument Avenue and Willow Lawn Drive, around 9:00 a.m.
Police say Martin’s family had taken him to a local hospital over concern for his mental health and medical status.
After family members left the facility, they learned that Martin had left without staying for evaluation and treatment, according to Henrico Police.
Officials are asking the public if he is seen to please contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 so they can evaluate the need to have him transported back to the hospital.
Pete Buttigieg has ended his campaign for president with a call for unity.
Buttigieg told cheering supporters that at this point in the race for the Democratic nomination, the best way to keep faith with his campaign’s goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring the party and the country together.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, fared poorly in South Carolina’s primary and said Sunday night that the path had narrowed to a close for his candidacy.
Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus and researchers said it may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the greater Seattle area.
In a statement, Public Health - Seattle & King County said a man in his 70s died Saturday.
Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases.
Governor Ralph Northam announced last week that Bryant’s Small Batch Cider will open a new hard cider production facility and tasting room in the City of Richmond’s historic Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.
The company will invest more than $250,000 to revitalize a historic commercial building and plans to plant several apple trees on site.
The new facility’s larger scale, central location and high-capacity canning line make it well-suited for distribution-focused production.
