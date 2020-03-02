Mayor Stoney and health department offers advice on preventing coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney and the Richmond City Health District are working to ensure that residents are prepared to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
“My administration and I are in constant contact with state health officials, and we’ll be ready if the situation escalates,” said Mayor Stoney. “As always, wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth and go to the doctor if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms.”
Currently, Virginia has zero confirmed cases. The Virginia Department of Health has tested eight individuals for the virus, but all tests returned negative.
As of March 1, there have been 279 travelers under public health monitoring in Virginia. 126 are currently under active monitoring.
“Our hope is that aggressive monitoring and other public health interventions will slow spread of the virus in the United States, allowing more time for vaccine development and possible antiviral treatments to be identified,” said director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts of the Virginia Department of Health, Dr. Danny Avula MD.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are a fever, cough and labored breathing.
The best defense against the virus is rigorous personal hygiene, washing hands frequently with antibacterial soap for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your face and always cover coughs and sneezes to minimize airborne pathogens.
For reliable information on COVID 19, use the following resources:
