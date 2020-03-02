Man charged with assault on police officer and DWI following traffic stop

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hanover man faces an assault on law enforcement charge after police say he resisted arrest multiple times leading to a struggle.
On Sunday around 7:52 p.m. a Henrico officer was checking on the welfare of a driver sitting in a car at the intersection of N. Laburnum Avenue and Creighton Road and not moving at a green light.
Once contact was made with the driver, an altercation ensued, police said.
“[The officer] requested additional units to upgrade their response by using their lights and sirens to get to him,” court documents state.
Upon arrival, another officer observed a pickup truck driven by Carlton Sylvester Harris, 56, of Mechanicsville, facing southbound in the northbound lanes of Laburnum Ave.
“I observed the officer actively fighting with Harris at the driver side door giving multiple commands to ‘get out of the car’,” court documents said.
Police said Harris pushed away from the officer who then backed away as a second officer deployed his taser into Harris’ back.
Officers attempted to place Harris in custody, however he continued to resist and shouted expletives at other officers as they arrived on scene, court documents said.
“Harris continued to resist, holding onto his glove box and seat,” documents said.
After multiple attempts by officers to get Harris out of the car, an officer conducted a “drive stun” to Harris’ leg, stomach and chest since the taser barbs were removed from his body during the struggle.
Harris was then placed in custody.
“Harris was speaking incoherently with very slurred speech and a high odor of alcohol coming from his breath,” court documents said.
Harris was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his taser injuries and a cut to his left eye.
“He stated he had no idea where he was or what happened,” an officer wrote in a criminal complaint. “Harries denied any knowledge of the incident of even driving his vehicle… At the hospital, Harris informed officer he had drank Jack Daniels, but could not explain how much.”
Harris was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and DWI 2nd offense within five to 10 years. He was arraigned in court Monday and placed on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.
