Liberty meets NJIT in Atlantic Sun quarters

SUPER SENIORS: Liberty has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Myo Baxter-Bell have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 74 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 31.4 percent of the 169 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He's also made 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.