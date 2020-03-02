Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is releasing a strategy that describes plans to overhaul its approach to education because the nation no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries. The Education for Seapower Strategy 2020 is the Navy's first unified, comprehensive education strategy. It was provided to The Associated Press ahead of its release. The Navy wants to create a naval community college to provide associate's degrees to young sailors and Marines, at no cost to them. It plans to unify the schools within the existing naval university system and enact new policies to reward those who pursue educational opportunities.