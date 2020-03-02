The ‘Hoos fall to No. 8 NC State on senior day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia women’s basketball falls 75-64 to 8th ranked NC State on Sunday, March 1st at John Paul Jones Arena.
Although it was senior day, three freshman scored double-digit points: Amadine Toi had 13, Kylie Kornegay-Lucas dropped 11, and Carole Miller scored 10.
Senior Jocelyn Willoughby had nine points for Virginia.
Despite the loss, the Cavaliers secured the No. 9 seed in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and will have a first-round bye. Virginia will begin play with a second-round game against the No. 8 seed, Syracuse, on Thursday, March 5 at 2 p.m.
Per Virginia Media Release
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.