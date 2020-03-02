Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bradley Beal had 34 points, eight assists and a season-best five steals, and the Washington Wizards won on the Golden State Warriors' home court for the first time in six years with a 124-110 victory. Beal has scored at least 25 points in a franchise-record 18 straight games. He scored 20 in the initial 8:51 of the game and had 27 by halftime, making six of his seven 3-pointers in the first half. Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Marquese Chriss added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder each scored 17 points off the bench.
ST. PAUL, Minn (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice as part of a three-point night and the Washington Capitals ended a four-game road slide by holding off the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Richard Panik and Tom Wilson also scored, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists and Braden Holtby stopped 37 shots for his fourth straight victory. Ryan Donato, Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise scored for the Wild. Alex Stalock made 26 saves, but Minnesota lost for the first time in four games and remains one point out of the second wild card slot in the Western Conference.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 11 Louisville moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cardinals rebounded from last week's loss at No. 6 Florida State and took a half-game lead over the Seminoles, who swept the season series and hold the tiebreaker with two games to play. Louisville has one game remaining, at third-place Virginia on Saturday. Jalen Cone scored 15 points off the bench and Nahiem Alleyne had 12 for Virginia Tech, which lost its fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin allowed one run in two innings against St. Louis in his spring training debut. The pace of his workload slowed this spring following the Nationals' run to the World Series championship. Corbin was the last of Washington's projected starters to make a Grapefruit League appearance. Corbin threw 202 innings regular-season innings last year and 23 1/3 more in the postseason.