Henrico’s Vice Investigation Team nabs 3 out-of-state men accused of soliciting minors

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police’s Vice Investigation Team (VIT) have arrested three more out-of-state men who attempted to solicit children via the internet, police said.
During an online investigation, a Florida man made contact with an undercover officer whom he believed a 14-year-old.
During the investigation, the man was identified as Richard William Parkhurt, 69, of Hollyhill, Florida. He was extradited and booked at Henrico Jail West on Feb. 28.
Meanwhile, in early January and undercover officer with Henrico’s VIT conducted another online investigation into child solicitation via the internet.
Police said Eduardo Ray Munoz, 45, of Keizer, Oregon had inappropriate conversations with the undercover officer whom Munoz believed to be a juvenile female.
On Feb. 27 Munoz was extradited to Henrico from Oregon. He was booked at Henrico Jail West on Feb. 28.
During another online investigation, an Iowa man made contact online with an undercover officer whom he thought was a minor.
The investigation led to David Jerome Piper, 54, of Des Moines Iowa, being identified as the person responsible for communicating inappropriate content.
Piper was booked at Henrico Jail West on Feb. 25.
