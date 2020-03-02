Henrico road closed in both directions following deadly crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Traffic is being rerouted in Henrico following a deadly crash Monday morning.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Glenside Drive at Cloverdale Street around 9:30 a.m.
According to police, a driver in a van was heading north on Glenside when it collided with a Toyota on Cloverdale. It remains unclear who ran the red light.
The woman driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the van was taken to a hospital for injuries, but it expected to be okay.
North and southbound lanes on Glenside have been closed while crews investigate the scene. Traffic is expected to be impacted for up to two hours.
Details of what led to the deadly crash have not been released.
