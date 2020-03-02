Henrico Police searching for man after checking out of local hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are currently searching for a missing man.
Henrico Police state that 42 year-old Kevin Martin was last in the area of Monument Avenue and Willow Lawn Drive, around 9:00 a.m.
Martin was being taken to a local hospital by family members.
Police say Martin’s family had taken him to a local hospital over concern for his mental health and medical status.
After family members left the facility, they learned that Martin had left without staying for evaluation and treatment, according to Henrico Police.
Henrico Officers have been checking the area for much of the afternoon and they have been unsuccessful in locating him
Martin is described as a white male and he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a gray beanie winter cap.
Officials are asking the public if he is seen to please contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 so they can evaluate the need to have him transported back to the hospital.
