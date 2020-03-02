Forecast: WARM first week of March with a few showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
Warmer than average the next few days with scattered showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny start, then Partly sunny with showers possible mainly west of I-95 late in the day. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%) A few evening showers likely. BREEZY with occasional gusts to 30mph.
TUESDAY: Warm with showers likely, especially morning and midday. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny but rain can’t be ruled out. We’re watching a system to our south that might bring us rain. Lows near 40, highs in rhe upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
