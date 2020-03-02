Fire crews battle house fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews are battling a house fire on Lee Avenue and Stainback Street in Petersburg.
First responders received a call at approximately 4 a.m. for reports of a fire with people inside the home.
Crews from Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, and Fort Lee were sent to the scene. Upon arrival, they saw flames coming out of a second-floor window.
Officials say the basement and first floors are clear of any occupants, but the second floor has not been searched due to safety concerns.
This is a developing story.
