Fire crews battle house fire in Petersburg
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 2, 2020 at 5:38 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 5:38 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews are battling a house fire on Lee Avenue and Stainback Street in Petersburg.

First responders received a call at approximately 4 a.m. for reports of a fire with people inside the home.

Crews from Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, and Fort Lee were sent to the scene. Upon arrival, they saw flames coming out of a second-floor window.

Officials say the basement and first floors are clear of any occupants, but the second floor has not been searched due to safety concerns.

This is a developing story.

