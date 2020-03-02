Family of five displaced, two dogs rescued in Henrico house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A family of five has been displaced and two dogs rescued following a house fire in Henrico
A call came in at around 9:41 a.m. for reports of a fire at a residence located on Loganwood Drive.
According to the homeowner, she heard crackling and popping and saw fire on the deck.
It took fire crews 25 minutes to get the fire under control.
Four adults and one child have been displaced.
Two dogs were rescued, with one of the dogs being treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire marshall is on the scene as crews work to determine the cause of the fire and look for hot spots.
