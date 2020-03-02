Clean up almost complete following raw sewage back up at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents at the Belt Atlantic apartment complex in south Richmond say raw sewage had been backed up onto the property, for weeks. Monday, property management and development began to clean up.
Septic services, plumbing and water clean up companies began work at Belt Atlantic Monday afternoon.
”I am glad they have taken the steps towards fixing it, but if this was in Woodland Heights of Windsor Farms, the problem would have been fixed immediately," said JJ Minor, president of the Richmond NAACP. “My question is why did it take three weeks?”
The property developer, Community Preservation Partners, says property management has been aware of the issue for the past week and has attempted to jet the pipes before discovering it was a deeper issue.
"It's feces, urine…" said six-year resident Lasharnda Moatt.
Moatt said she complained to the on-site property managers weeks ago, but maintains that they weren’t much help at the time.
“Disappointed with the residence because it’s not something that just happened. It’s ongoing,” added Moatt, who said the property also flooded with sewage over the summer.
Monday, CPP confirmed an investigation into the issue found items that should not be put down the drain have continued to be put down them, creating the backups. The immediate problem was fixed Monday before a two day clean up process began. CPP says they will also be assisting affected residents.
“We want to make sure this problem doesn’t happen again, plain and simple," said Minor.
The clean up is expected to be complete Tuesday.
